 Everest is Free! – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Everest is Free!

· · Leave a Comment ·

Everest is finally released from jail after being found innocent from malicious mischief. Everest collects his property items and is thrilled to see his harness again!  He wastes no time in getting his record straight. He still needs to clear up his bad habit of being a snack offender and checks in with his parole officer before he leaves.  Everest is thankful he can move forward from this AND get help with his snacking habits. He looks forward to getting back to work!  

The post Everest is Free! first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.