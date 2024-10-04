Everest is Free! – The Suburban Times

Everest is finally released from jail after being found innocent from malicious mischief. Everest collects his property items and is thrilled to see his harness again! He wastes no time in getting his record straight. He still needs to clear up his bad habit of being a snack offender and checks in with his parole officer before he leaves. Everest is thankful he can move forward from this AND get help with his snacking habits. He looks forward to getting back to work!

