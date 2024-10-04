Capabilities Statements 101 Workshop on October 24 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) team is hosting a workshop called Capabilities Statements 101. Attendees will learn how to market their businesses, share their experience and past performance, and communicate what sets them apart from competitors.

This class will be offered in a hybrid format, with online and in-person options to attend, on October 24 from 2– 3PM, in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 248). Attendees will receive:

An overview of the City’s EIC program

Guidance on how to communicate past performance, proof of qualifications, certifications, and what sets them apart from competitors

Tips on how to establish relationships with new clients and agencies

Testimonials from major clients in the commercial and government space

Information on North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes

Event details, including access information, are available at makeittacoma.com/events.



Community members with questions or requests to receive information in an alternate format can contact Linda Cerna at lcerna@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 453-9488.