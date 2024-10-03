U.P. Refuse & Recycling Fall Clean UP and Canned Food Drive – The Suburban Times

Residents NORTH of 40th St W.

Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents SOUTH of 40th St W.

Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dispose of and/or recycle some unwanted items and yard waste for FREE!

Clean Up Rules:

Limit: 1 load per household for all items EXCEPT for yard waste only loads.

Help us be good neighbors by securing & covering all loads. For safety reasons, children and pets MUST remain in vehicles.

Photo I.D. WILL BE REQUIRED

No liquids, paint, or hazardous materials (car batteries are OK)

No loads larger than a regular pickup truck or equivalent small trailer will be allowed

No regular household garbage will be allowed

Residential items only – NO commercial material or loads will be allowed

The size of items cannot exceed 5’ in any direction (except for appliances and furniture)

No fuel tanks, enclosed barrels or drums of any kind. Water heaters and propane tanks are OK

Please separate items into the following categories for recycling:

Wood items: clean, unpainted lumber, pallets, etc.

Metal items: scrap steel, appliances, lawn mowers, barbecues, plumbing, etc.

Yard waste: limbs, grass, leaves, other vegetation, no stumps or limbs larger than 4” in diameter

No DIRT, ROCKS, SOD, BLACKBERRIES, SCOTCHBROOM, or OTHER NOXIOUS WEEDS

Tires: with or without rims

Concrete, brick, and stone

Car batteries

For more information, visit the University Place Refuse and Recycling website.