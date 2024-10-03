Theater Northwest Presents: Dracula – The Suburban Times

Perfectly timed for fall, Tacoma Arts Live presents Dracula. Immerse yourself in a night of frights as the Roosevelt Room at Tacoma Armory is transformed into Dracula’s lair. Directed by Tacoma Art Live’s departing CEO, David Fischer and based on the classic horror novel by Bram Stoker. Local Pacific Northwest playwright, Steven Dietz, presents a play that is true to the original text but brings an updated feel to the classic tale of good versus evil. It’s the perfect treat this Halloween.

Performance Schedule

﻿ Preview Night — Thu, October 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Fri, October 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sat, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Fri, October 11, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sat, October 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sun, October 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm

Fri, October 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sat, October 19, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sun, October 20, 2024 at 3:00 pm

Thu, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Fri, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sat, October 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sun, October 27, 2024 at 3:00 pm

Fri, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Sat, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 pm

ASL Performance — Sun, November 3, 2024 at 3 pm

Note that several performances are sold out or have limited availability.

Cast

Dracula : Christian Bolduc

: Christian Bolduc Mina : Atlas Peek

: Atlas Peek Harker : Darryin B. Cunningham

: Darryin B. Cunningham Lucy: Mia McGlinn

Mia McGlinn Seward: Jonathan Swindle

Jonathan Swindle Renfield: Pyper

Pyper Van Helsing: Ben Stahl

Ben Stahl Super Luminary: Alicia Crowley

Alicia Crowley Super Luminary: Stephanie Silvis

Stephanie Silvis Super Luminary: Elizabeth Ogle

Production Team

Director: David Fischer

Playwright: Steven Dietz

Original novel: Bram Stoker

Stage Manager: Kay Meier

Production Manager/Assistant Stage Manager: Monique Otter-Johnson

Scenic & Video Designer: Blake York

Props Designer/Master – Kelly Zeiler Lynch

Lighting Designer – Nick Shellman

Sound Designer – G Alvarado

Intimacy Director & Dramaturg – Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden

DEIA-B Liaison – Eric Clausel

Light & Sound Board Operator – Derek Durham

Charge Artist – Kim Izenman

Stage Carpenters – Jeff Larson Stage Carpenters – Mark Silva

Stage Carpenters – Mark Bujeaud

﻿Additional production support from Jessica Grossman

Theater Northwest Affiliated Tacoma Arts Live Staff:

Executive Director/Co-Producer -David Fischer

Chief Programs Officer/Co-Producer – Katie Lappier

Co-Producer/Technical Management Support – Brett Car

Production Manager – Monique Otter-Johnson

Associate Director of Operations – Nick Shellman

House Crew Technician – Derek Durham

House Crew Technician – Mike Figueroa

All stage work on this production is performed by employees represented by IATSE, Local #15.

Please note this production contains mature content and is rated PG-13. The event may contain flashing lights.

Tacoma Arts Live’s Theater Northwest builds community through live professional theater with the belief in the intrinsic value of creativity and compensates all artists for their services. This allows Tacoma Arts Live to attract some of the region’s best talent to create performances that include and honor all cultures. This work aspires to refresh audiences by connecting to a sense of empathy, challenging complacency, and inspiration to live with joy and thoughtful inquiry.

Tickets to Dracula are $39 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.

Dracula is sponsored by Artistic Plastic Surgery, Gordon Thomas Honeywell. Season Champion Sponsor: Multicare. Media Sponsor: South Sound Magazine

Additional support: Tacoma Creates, ArtsFund, Pierce County, U.S. Small Business Administration, Marco J. Heidner Charitable Trust, ArtsWa, Washington State Department of Commerce.