Theater Northwest Presents: Dracula – The Suburban Times

Perfectly timed for fall, Tacoma Arts Live presents Dracula. Immerse yourself in a night of frights as the Roosevelt Room at Tacoma Armory is transformed into Dracula’s lair. Directed by Tacoma Art Live’s departing CEO, David Fischer and based on the classic horror novel by Bram Stoker. Local Pacific Northwest playwright, Steven Dietz, presents a play that is true to the original text but brings an updated feel to the classic tale of good versus evil. It’s the perfect treat this Halloween.
Performance Schedule
- Preview Night — Thu, October 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Fri, October 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sat, October 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Fri, October 11, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sat, October 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sun, October 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm
- Fri, October 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sat, October 19, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sun, October 20, 2024 at 3:00 pm
- Thu, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Fri, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sat, October 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sun, October 27, 2024 at 3:00 pm
- Fri, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- Sat, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 pm
- ASL Performance — Sun, November 3, 2024 at 3 pm
Note that several performances are sold out or have limited availability.
Cast
- Dracula: Christian Bolduc
- Mina: Atlas Peek
- Harker: Darryin B. Cunningham
- Lucy: Mia McGlinn
- Seward: Jonathan Swindle
- Renfield: Pyper
- Van Helsing: Ben Stahl
- Super Luminary: Alicia Crowley
- Super Luminary: Stephanie Silvis
- Super Luminary: Elizabeth Ogle
Production Team
- Director: David Fischer
- Playwright: Steven Dietz
- Original novel: Bram Stoker
- Stage Manager: Kay Meier
- Production Manager/Assistant Stage Manager: Monique Otter-Johnson
- Scenic & Video Designer: Blake York
- Props Designer/Master – Kelly Zeiler Lynch
- Lighting Designer – Nick Shellman
- Sound Designer – G Alvarado
- Intimacy Director & Dramaturg – Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden
- DEIA-B Liaison – Eric Clausel
- Light & Sound Board Operator – Derek Durham
- Charge Artist – Kim Izenman
- Stage Carpenters – Jeff Larson Stage Carpenters – Mark Silva
- Stage Carpenters – Mark Bujeaud
- Additional production support from Jessica Grossman
Theater Northwest Affiliated Tacoma Arts Live Staff:
- Executive Director/Co-Producer -David Fischer
- Chief Programs Officer/Co-Producer – Katie Lappier
- Co-Producer/Technical Management Support – Brett Car
- Production Manager – Monique Otter-Johnson
- Associate Director of Operations – Nick Shellman
- House Crew Technician – Derek Durham
- House Crew Technician – Mike Figueroa
All stage work on this production is performed by employees represented by IATSE, Local #15.
Please note this production contains mature content and is rated PG-13. The event may contain flashing lights.
Tacoma Arts Live’s Theater Northwest builds community through live professional theater with the belief in the intrinsic value of creativity and compensates all artists for their services. This allows Tacoma Arts Live to attract some of the region’s best talent to create performances that include and honor all cultures. This work aspires to refresh audiences by connecting to a sense of empathy, challenging complacency, and inspiration to live with joy and thoughtful inquiry.
Tickets to Dracula are $39 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.
Dracula is sponsored by Artistic Plastic Surgery, Gordon Thomas Honeywell. Season Champion Sponsor: Multicare. Media Sponsor: South Sound Magazine
Additional support: Tacoma Creates, ArtsFund, Pierce County, U.S. Small Business Administration, Marco J. Heidner Charitable Trust, ArtsWa, Washington State Department of Commerce.
