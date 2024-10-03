Send off summer with a day celebrating the Apple – The Suburban Times

Sunday, October 6 from 10-4:00 will be a beautiful day to visit downtown Steilacoom for apple pressing – come early to get signed up. And for strolling down through the vendors booths with crafts and food items while listening to great to-tapping music by Kristi and Steve Nebel and Dave Harmonson. Enjoy apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, Cider Floats, Caramel Apples, Apple Fritters, hot spiced cider as well as cold, and buy a jug of pasteurized cider to take home with you. It freezes well – just remember to pour out little to give it some headspace to expand in the freezer!

Children can visit the firetruck and do activities in the tennis court, helped by students from Steilacoom High School clubs as a fundraiser. Stop by the Tribal booth near their Tribal Center for fry bread, and learn about the renovation of the old building.

This event is sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum and all proceeds will benefit the mission of the Museum to preserve history and educate the public. More information is on the steilacoomhistorical.org website.