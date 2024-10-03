Public comment sought on application for HUD Housing funding – The Suburban Times

The public is invited to comment on a joint application that will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), requesting $5.5 million for Pathways to Removing Obstacles (PRO) Housing funding.

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) and South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA³P) are submitting the application to create a Strategy for the Preservation of Affordable Housing (SPAH) and a Capital Fund to facilitate implementing the SPAH.

A 15-day comment public comment period for review of this document starts today, Sept. 30, and closes on Monday, Oct. 14, at 4:30 p.m. Interested parties can comment on the Pierce County PRO Housing application by using this online form. Residents may also comment virtually or in person at the following meeting:

‌Public Hearing on Joint PRO Housing Application

Monday, Oct. 7 at Noon

Join in person: 3602 Pacific Ave. Suite #200, Tacoma, WA 98418

Join online: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/93459598445

Meeting ID: 934 5959 8445

For questions about meeting accessibility and to request an interpreter, please contact Bryan Schmid, Affordable Housing Supervisor, at bryan.schmid@piercecountywa.gov or 253-798-6909.

Read the full 15-day notice.