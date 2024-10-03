Pierce Transit Pilots New, Accessible Signage – The Suburban Times

In response to community input regarding accessibility of transit signage and trip planning tools, a pilot project to install accessible bus stop signage is underway.

Pierce Transit has installed seven new signs at bus stops at Pierce Transit’s Commerce Street Station. Each accessible bus stop sign includes braille, raised lettering and large print, bus stop ID number, type of service available at the stop, and Pierce Transit’s phone number. These signs are part of Pierce Transit’s continuing efforts to make traveling independently for people with disabilities a reality by giving blind, low vision, and deafblind customers the ability to navigate our system in an accessible fashion. Pierce Transit is the only fixed route transit agency in the region to incorporate this type of signage at bus stops.

Earlier this year, Pierce Transit convened a workgroup to assess sample signage, consisting of subject matter experts including representatives from Pierce Transit’s Community Transportation Advisory Group, Lighthouse for the Blind and Deafblind Service Center, Sound Transit Citizens Accessibility Advisory Committee, and Pierce County Association of the Blind. The workgroup provided valuable feedback on proposed accessible signage, training for operators, and improvements to accessibility and wayfinding throughout Pierce Transit’s system to enhance the customer experience.

“Many people in our community rely on public transit for everyday transportation”, said Ryan Mello, Pierce Transit Board member and Chair of the Pierce County Council. “This signage program will make our transportation system more inclusive and accessible for everyone, especially those who are blind or have low vision. Ensuring everyone may access our system seamlessly is a top priority and this project demonstrates that commitment.”

“Thanks to Ausha Potts, Pierce Transit’s ADA Eligibility Assistant Manager, and other staff at Pierce Transit, we finally have signs accessible for blind, low vision, and deafblind travelers,” said Amin “Tony” Hester, Vice Chair of Pierce Transit’s Community Transportation Advisory Group. “These signs will give us more independence when we’re out taking our necessary bus trips. They give us the ability to know what routes arrive at the bus stop and what number to call if we need some assistance. In the past, unless the planning was done significantly ahead of time, someone with vision loss had a hard time understanding what routes arrive at a particular stop or even what zone they were in.”

Throughout the pilot project Pierce Transit is gathering feedback from riders about potential improvements to the new accessible signage, with any updates to be made at the March 2025 service change. The agency is also pursuing funding to place these accessible signs throughout its service area and continue improving the transit travel experience for riders with disabilities.