MultiCare Health System and TAPCO Credit Union Enter into Equitable Banking and Lending Partnership – The Suburban Times

MultiCare Health System and TAPCO Credit Union are proud to announce this new partnership, aimed at promoting increased financial access and equity for MultiCare’s large and increasingly diverse workforce.

This collaboration reflects the shared goal of MultiCare and TAPCO Credit Union to foster a financially inclusive environment where all employees can thrive.

“Our partnership will empower MultiCare employees and volunteers by ensuring equitable access to financial services, regardless of their income or background,” says Shareka Fortier, MultiCare’s Chief Belonging Officer. “This partnership is another step on our journey toward fostering a genuine culture of belonging for our employees.”

As part of this partnership, TAPCO will offer a suite of financial products and services designed to enhance economic access and stability for MultiCare employees, their family members, and MultiCare volunteers.

These services include, but are not limited to:

Promoting Financial Inclusion : Increasing access to equitable credit and financial services for all employees, particularly those who have been historically marginalized.

: Increasing access to equitable credit and financial services for all employees, particularly those who have been historically marginalized. Ensuring Fair Banking and Lending Practices : Developing and implementing banking and lending practices that are transparent, fair, and non-discriminatory.

: Developing and implementing banking and lending practices that are transparent, fair, and non-discriminatory. Empowering Communities : Providing financial education and resources to empower individuals to make informed decisions about banking, borrowing, and credit utilization.

: Providing financial education and resources to empower individuals to make informed decisions about banking, borrowing, and credit utilization. Fostering Economic Growth: Supporting economic development within communities by offering equitable banking and lending products.

TAPCO Credit Union is offering services and support through its Affinity Program. This program is designed to address the unique financial needs of MultiCare employees, providing tailored solutions to help them achieve financial stability and success.

“We are thrilled to partner with MultiCare around increasing equity and access for their employees,” said TAPCO CEO Justin Martin. “We look forward to contributing to their financial well-being and long-term success through our tailored services, financial education and a shared commitment to economic empowerment for all.”

For more information about the TAPCO Credit Union, their products, and services, please visit the website: TAPCOcu.org.