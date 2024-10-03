Calling all Golfers. Join the Lakewood Elks for “The Brink” 4 Player Scramble – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Lakewood Elks Lodge.

Calling all golfers, join us in honoring our dear friend Mark Hurdelbrink. Saturday, October 26,2024

Start Time: 12:30

Shotgun 4 Player Scramble at The Oakbrook Golf Club. 8102 Zircon Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

Then, Celebration and Complimentary Dinner to follow at The Lakewood Elks Lodge 6313 75th St. W Lakewood, WA 98499

$440.00 per team includes Green Fees, Cart, Complimentary Beer & Lasagna Dinner.

Register & Pay the Lakewood Elks by 10/19/24 Pay by phone:253-588-2388 or come by the office Tues-Fri between 11-4.