 Calling all Golfers. Join the Lakewood Elks for “The Brink” 4 Player Scramble – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Calling all Golfers. Join the Lakewood Elks for “The Brink” 4 Player Scramble

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by The Lakewood Elks Lodge.

Calling all golfers, join us in honoring our dear friend Mark Hurdelbrink. Saturday, October 26,2024
Start Time: 12:30

Shotgun 4 Player Scramble at The Oakbrook Golf Club. 8102 Zircon Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
Then, Celebration and Complimentary Dinner to follow at The Lakewood Elks Lodge 6313 75th St. W Lakewood, WA 98499

$440.00 per team includes Green Fees, Cart, Complimentary Beer & Lasagna Dinner.
Register & Pay the Lakewood Elks by 10/19/24 Pay by phone:253-588-2388 or come by the office Tues-Fri between 11-4.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.