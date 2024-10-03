DuPont Boo Breakfast, Oct. 26 – The Suburban Times

Get ready for a frightfully fun morning at the Boo Breakfast! Dress up in your Halloween PJs or costume and join us for a ghoulishly good time! Each family will receive a goodie bag filled with treats and a Halloween gingerbread house to decorate on-site. Held at the DuPont Community Center, this event is sure to be a scream! Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased in advance here.