You can help overcome stigma and prevent suicide deaths – The Suburban Times

One person dies from suicide about every 11 minutes in the United States.

The numbers are striking, especially in teens and young adults.

Fifty percent of mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75% starts by age 24. In Pierce County, the 2023 Healthy Youth Survey showed:

17% of 8th graders considered suicide in the past year.

18% of 12th graders had considered suicide in the past year.

On average, youth feel sad and hopeless at a higher rate than the state average.

Suicide is difficult to talk about. But it’s an important subject. Talking about suicide—both with teens and adults—can help save lives.

Suicide is preventable. Mental health illness is treatable. It takes time and resources to understand the signs and symptoms.

Who is at risk for suicide?

September is Suicide Awareness Month. Some risk factors for suicides include:

A history of suicide attempts.

Depression, other mental disorders, or substance use disorder.

Chronic pain.

Family history of a mental disorder or substance use.

Family history of suicide.

Exposure to family violence, including physical or sexual abuse.

Having recently been released from prison or jail.

People of all genders, ages, and ethnicities can be at risk for suicide. You might want to seek help, or encourage others to seek help, when you notice:

Changes in sleeping patterns.

Constant worrying.

Irrational fears.

Negative thoughts.

Inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity.

What can you do?

Family and friends are often the first to recognize the warning signs of suicide, and they can take the first step toward helping a loved one find mental health treatment.

If you notice warning signs of suicide–especially a change in behavior or new, concerning behavior–get help as soon as possible. Stigma can often stop people from asking for services or support. You can encourage people to:

Seek treatment if they need it.

Connect with people.

Join a support group.

Seek mental health resources.

Other resources include:

You may also know someone who has died by suicide. You can help support family, friends and loved ones who have lost someone to suicide through postvention. Learn more about postvention in our blog.

