Share Your Thoughts on “Middle Housing” in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Share Your Thoughts on “Middle Housing” in U.P.

Residents of U.P. are going to be hearing a lot about “middle housing” in 2025. 

New state legislation requires cities and counties to allow middle housing, which are housing types that fall between detached single-family homes and large apartment complexes.

U.P. will begin allowing middle housing next July and is currently seeking community input on architectural design standards as well as community priorities regarding this type of housing.

The City has created a special webpage devoted to this topic. Please take a few minutes to learn more about this important issue and then make your thoughts known by taking this five-question FlashVote survey.

The survey will be open from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, so please weigh in now.

Share this story

