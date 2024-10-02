Lt. General Brunson Confirmed as Four-Star General and Commander of US Forces Korea – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Last week, the Senate confirmed the promotion of Lieutenant General Xavier T. Brunson, Commanding General, I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, to Four-Star General and Commander of US Forces Korea.

“Strategic, dedicated, and exceptionally qualified, General Brunson is ready to take command of US Forces Korea as we continue to deepen and strengthen our partnership with the Korean Armed Forces and government,” said Strickland. “General Brunson has been and always will be a key partner in improving the lives of servicemembers and their families. I know he will represent the United States with distinction as the Commander of US Forces Korea.”

Congresswoman Strickland, the U.S. Representative for Washington’s 10th Congressional District which includes Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the nearly 40,000 who serve there, was honored to join Lt. General Brunson’s nomination hearing. In a rare occurrence, the Congresswoman gave introductory remarks to highlight the positive contributions Brunson has made to not only America’s I Corps, but to the entire South Sound community.

Prior to serving as Commanding General of First Corps, General Brunson was the Deputy Commanding General of I Corps and Commanding General of 7th Infantry Division – both located at JBLM. As a commissioned infantry officer, General Brunson has served several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

I Corps is laser focused on the Indo-Pacific, participating in exercises and activities in 21 countries including Australia, Japan, and Korea. I Corps is a key component of the Army’s and U.S. strategy to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in coordination with our partners and allies.

General Brunson comes from an Army family. His father is a retired Army Sergeant Major who served in the Vietnam War, his brothers became Army officers as well, and his wife, Kirsten Brunson, is a retired Colonel.