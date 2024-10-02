D.L. Fowler and Susanne Bacon at joint Apple Squeeze Booth – The Suburban Times

Meet authors D.L. Fowler and Susanne Bacon, both members of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society, at the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze.

This Sunday – and hopefully it will do its name justice! – the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will draw huge crowds from all over the region and beyond to the Town on the Sound’s historical center. The popular event is organized and hosted by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA). Among all the colorful booths you’ll also find a stand that represents two of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society’s authors, D.L. Fowler aka The Lincoln Guy, and Susanne Bacon.

This boxed set of marvelous Lincoln novels by D.L. Fowler will be available at the Apple Squeeze.

D.L. Fowler has been known as an expert on President Abraham Lincoln for years and been able to find out stunning details to Lincoln’s story and that of people in his orbit. He has researched in archives only very few have access to, and the result are three deeply stirring novels about Lincoln himself, his barber (who was so much more), and the woman who helped him to find resilience when he needed it most direly. He also has written some fun short stories – so engage with this great author and ask away. Fellow authors might also be interested in getting more information about the society D.L. Fowler has founded and might want to join the network.

Local author and active SHMA member Susanne Bacon will be there with her selection of small-town romance and (historical) mystery. Her Emma Wilde novels feature an immigrant military spouse turned sleuth and are a spin-off series of the now finalized Wycliff novel series which comprises ten novels about the people of a small town on South Puget Sound and a collection of all the books’ recipes. There are also other titles you might like to look into.

Have you already gotten yourselves Susanne Bacon’s latest books from the Wycliff series?

So, if you are a bookworm or know one among your nearest and dearest – now is the time you might want to get them or yourself a signed copy as a birthday gift, a thank you, a get-well wish, or a yet-to-be-hidden-away Christmas gift. The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze takes place on Sunday, October 6, 2024 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.