CPSD Students Receive Elizabeth Wesley Awards – The Suburban Times

Seventeen Clover Park School District high school students were recently selected to receive Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Awards.

The Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award Program was founded in 1996 to send a positive message to African American youth in Tacoma and Pierce County. The program recognizes and honors ninth-through-11th grade students and their achievements in Pierce County school districts.

Congratulations to Lynise Humphries, Nea Romes and Bkwr Yasharahla from Clover Park High School.

Congratulations to the following Lakes High School students: