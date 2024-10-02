Celebrate the Relaunch of “Shinka: An Immersive Japanese Automobile Exhibit” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by LeMay – America’s Car Museum,

LeMay – America’s Car Museum is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated relaunch of its iconic exhibit, Shinka: An Immersive Japanese Automobile Exhibit, taking place on Friday, October 4th from 4pm to 9pm. This exclusive one-night-only event will feature over 20 new breathtaking and rare vehicles that showcase the artistry and engineering of Japanese automobiles. Car enthusiasts and collectors alike are invited to experience this stunning exhibition in a vibrant and social atmosphere.

Attendees can explore the exhibit at their own pace, take in the sights of these meticulously curated vehicles, and connect with fellow car lovers. Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a live DJ, delicious food from local vendors, craft beer, wine, and even a signature cocktail specially crafted for the evening.

“We’re excited to reintroduce the Shinka exhibit, which has been reimagined with some of the most unique and iconic vehicles in Japanese automotive history,” said Walter Franco – Curator of LeMay – America’s Car Museum. “This relaunch is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to celebrate Japanese automotive excellence in a dynamic and immersive setting.”

As part of the event, the ACM Store will be offering 25% off Shinka apparel and accessories, available exclusively to guests attending the party. And for those with a love of classic cars, there will be a special one night only 20% promo code offered for the Museum’s 1964 Austin Healey sweepstakes, available on-site only via a special QR code.

Car lovers are encouraged to bring their Japanese or special interest vehicles for a chance to park on the ACM Plaza, showcasing their prized automobiles in front of other enthusiasts.

Tickets for this special event are priced at $15 for non-members and $10 for ACM members. With space limited, guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance here to secure their spot for an unforgettable evening.