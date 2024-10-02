Apple Picking Time in Lakewood? – The Suburban Times

Club members checked each apple to make sure they were not damaged.

Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, members and friends of the Transportation Club of Tacoma joined together to box up free apples for the hungry. EFN, the Emergency Food Network, is a program the Transportation Club has been assisting for years. The apples were harvested and delivered. Members of the club checked each apple to make sure they were not damaged.

Stuffing the apples into the boxes you would think would be boring, but it’s not. With an eye out for the apples’ condition and friendly words with fellow members, crate after crate are filled and moved for pick up.

Crate after crates are filled and moved for pick up.

Members have a chance to share and enjoy comments back and forth while packing and moving. Sometimes that last apple means a long arm stretch . . . but we’ve never lost a member, yet.

In the end I think we filled 33 crates with apples that families could eat raw, bake into an apple pie, create applesauce, make apple chutney, press into apple cider or many other healthy tasty treats.

We filled 33 crates with apples that families could put to good use.

The afternoon work was surprising. After hours of hustling, bending over, stacking up, sharing news and details we managed to pack up 9,000 pounds of apples. It was a day’s worth of fun, sharing, and doing a good turn for our neighbors.