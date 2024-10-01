 Worldwide Photo Walk in Historic DuPont – October 5 – The Suburban Times

Worldwide Photo Walk in Historic DuPont – October 5

Submitted by Kate Lynch.

DuPont will be joining the worldwide ranks that include Egypt, Germany, Philippines, and numerous photogenic spots around the United States. Get together with fellow photographers and get your best shot in two hours. It’s FREE, there will be some great prizes, and a chance to spend some time with folks who are as passionate about photography as you are. We’ll be touring DuPont’s Historic Village and museum, then meeting for libations at McNamara’s Pub and Eatery.

We’ll meet at the DuPont Historical Museum and spend two hours capturing special views of the Historic Village and the museum. You are welcome to bring family members but you must register in advance (it’s free), so we have a headcount. Also we’ll need to know if you’ll be joining us at McNamara’s after the walk. Sign up here: https://worldwidephotowalk.com/walk/historic-dupont-washington/

