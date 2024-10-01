Simple tips to save money and energy this October as fall weather returns – The Suburban Times

As the weather cools down, our energy bills often heat up. But this October, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is celebrating Energy Efficiency Month by sharing simple and effective tips to help you save money and energy.

At PSE, we’re committed to helping our customers reduce their energy consumption and lower their bills. By making a few small changes to your daily habits and home, you can make a big impact on your energy usage and your wallet.

Tip 1: Switch to LED Bulbs

One of the easiest ways to save energy is to switch to LED bulbs. LEDs use up to 80% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and can 13-25 years longer. Plus, they’re available in a variety of colors and styles to fit your home’s unique look.

Tip 2: Unplug and Unwind

Did you know that many of your home’s appliances and electronics continue to draw energy even when they’re turned off? This is known as “vampire power” or “standby power.” By unplugging your devices when not in use, you can save up to $100 per year.

Tip 3: Weatherize Your Home

As the weather cools down, make sure your home is prepared. Seal any air leaks around doors and windows, and consider adding insulation to your attic or walls. This will help keep the warm air in and the cold air out, reducing your heating bills and energy consumption.

Tip 4: Upgrade to a Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat can conveniently help you save energy and money by learning your schedule and preferences. One of the biggest benefits is the ability to remotely control your thermostat from anywhere using a smartphone app. Some also integrate with voice assistants or send notifications to you your phone if there’s a problem with your HVAC system or if it’s time for maintenance. By keeping you in the know, smart thermostats help you ensure your home has healthy temperature and HVAC system.

Tip 5: Get help managing energy costs

PSE offers a range of programs to help customers manage their energy usage and bills. PSE’s Bill Discount Rate program can help income-qualified customers reduce their bills by up to 45% each month. PSE Help and LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) are additional payment assistance programs that customers can take advantage of. Learn more at pse.com/assistance.

By following these simple tips, you can make a big impact on your energy usage and your wallet. And, as a PSE customer, you can take advantage of our rebates and incentives to help you save even more, click here to find more about our Small Change, Big Impact programs. Customers can also sign into their account, where PSE has plenty of energy usage tools available for you.

So, this October, join us in celebrating Energy Efficiency Month by making a few small changes to your daily habits and home. Your wallet – and the environment – will thank you.