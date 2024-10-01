 Meet and Greet – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Meet and Greet

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Vickie Rettke, Corresponding Secretary.

Join the Pierce County School Retirees Association Members in Partnership with The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County for their “2024 Legislative Meet & Greet” Thursday, October 10th from 3:30 – 5:00 at the Tacoma La Quinta. Come and talk to your Legislative Candidates about preserving pensions and medical benefits for school retirees.

Any entry fee of $5 includes fresh fruit, cheese and crackers, deluxe cookies, tea or coffee. We hope you join us for this fun and informative event.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.