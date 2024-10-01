Meet and Greet – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Vickie Rettke, Corresponding Secretary.

Join the Pierce County School Retirees Association Members in Partnership with The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County for their “2024 Legislative Meet & Greet” Thursday, October 10th from 3:30 – 5:00 at the Tacoma La Quinta. Come and talk to your Legislative Candidates about preserving pensions and medical benefits for school retirees.

Any entry fee of $5 includes fresh fruit, cheese and crackers, deluxe cookies, tea or coffee. We hope you join us for this fun and informative event.