Festival Herencia Latina – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live, in partnership Latinx Unidos del South Sound (LUSS), is pleased to announce Festival Herencia Latina on Saturday, October 12 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Tacoma Armory (1001 S Yakima in Tacoma). Festival Latinx is a celebration of the Latinx communities of the South Sound with music, dance, art, crafts, and more. This event is FREE to attend. Formerly “Festival Latinx,” Festival Herencia Latina (Latino Heritage Festival) returns for its eighth year of celebrating the vibrancy of South Sound Latine communities.

Attendees will enjoy sights, sounds and flavors as diverse as the varied Latino cultures present in the South Sound. From Indigenous Mexican music to Afro-Colombian dance performances and workshops, we invite the public to experience the full spectrum of Latin American heritage. Visual art, tasty foods, children’s activities, an artisan marketplace, and community resources will spotlight a beautiful array of Latin American heritage present in the Northwest. This year the festival honors Raíces Indígenas – the Indigenous Roots that are essential to Latin American identity.

Headlining Performances and Workshops will feature:

Huehca Omeyocan – Mexhica (Aztec) Drum & Dance

TÚUMBEN K’IIN – Indigenous dance of the Yucatán Peninsula

Diablos Tierra Mixteca – Dancing “Devils” with Brass Band, from Mixteco tradition in Oaxaca

Los Flacos – Traditional Music from Mexico, the Caribbean and South America

RimaWayNina Cumbé – Colombian Dance exploring the African and Indigenous roots of Cumbia

The Pazific – Danceable tropical movement music with a latin psychedelic twist

Bailadores de Bronce –dance workshop with instructors from the Northwest’s top folklórico company

Beloved Tacoma-based visual artist, Maribel Galvan has been commissioned to create a piece commemorating the theme of Raíces Indígenas, which will be available as a commemorative print.

Teaching artists from Latinx Unidos, Tacoma Arts Live, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and Symphony Tacoma will offer art and craft activities for children and people of all ages.

A mercadito – or little market – will feature dozens of Latine visual artists and vendors offering handmade jewelry, imported and local handcrafts, bilingual books, and small-batch creations. Additionally, various nonprofit and advocacy organizations serving the Latinx and broader communities will be on hand with information and resources.

With five hours of free music, dance, art, crafts, food and hands on activities, Festival Herencia Latina welcomes community members of all ages and backgrounds to explore the rich tapestry of diverse Latin American heritage that is reflected in the Latinx communities of our region!

Festival Herencia Latina is produced by Latinx Unidos del South Sound, a volunteer community organization, through its fiscal sponsor, Greater Tacoma Community Fund. Presented in partnership with Tacoma Arts Live with major funding through Tacoma Creates and additional support from Tacoma Venues & Events, Sound Transit, Puget Sound Energy, BECU, Más+ by Messi, and the University of Washington – Tacoma.