CPSD Learning in Motion – Building Thinking Classrooms – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we visited Nikki Krause’s seventh grade math class at Thomas Middle School to see students use a new learning model called Building Thinking Classrooms. Watch how they collaborate in small groups to problem solve and get a better understanding of important math concepts.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.