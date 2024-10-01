Clover Park School District September 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

Banner Recognized for Learning from Leaders Award

Superintendent Ron Banner was recognized for receiving the inaugural Learning from Leaders Award from the Washington Association of School Administrators during the Sept. 9 board meeting. Banner received the award in June for his outstanding leadership of the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council and efforts to elevate student voice.

Read more about the award on our district website.

Sept. 9 Regular Meeting

During its Sept 9 meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed returning to school, enrollment and Fiesta de la Familia.

Back to School

School returned for grades 1-12 on Aug. 28 and for kindergarten on Sept. 3. Banner and members of the superintendent’s council visited all schools to welcome back staff, students and administrators.

Banner observed excitement at multiple back to school events, including the Caring for Kids Ready to Learn fairs (held at Harrison Preparatory School, Springbrook Park and the Tillicum Community Center) and Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Beach Bash.

Enrollment

CPSD reached 99.7% of its projected student enrollment, which came in at 11,546 students for the 2024-25 school year. Only four teachers moved schools as a result of the final enrollment numbers.

Fiesta de la Familia

CPSD volunteers and staff represented the district on Sept. 7 at the city of Lakewood’s Fiesta de la Familia event at Fort Steilacoom Park. The CPSD booth included activities, free books and back to school information.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Approved Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between CPSD and the Clover Park Education Association. The agreement runs from Sept. 1, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2026.

Authorized the use of the intergovernmental cooperation agreement between CPSD and the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services for the purchase of bulk unleaded, diesel fuel and oil for the 2024-25 school year.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 2022, Electronic Resources and Internet Safety 2023, Digital Citizenship and Media Literacy 2124, Physical Education and Health Class 3412, Automated External Defibrators 3414, Infectious Diseases 3415, Accommodating Students with Diabetes 3416, Medication at School 3417, Catheterization 3418, Response to Student Injury or Illness 3419, Self-administration of Asthma and Anaphylaxis Medications 3420, Anaphylaxis Prevention and Response 3510, Associated Student Bodies 3520, Student Fees, Fines or Charges 5404, Family, Medical, and Maternity Leave 6700, Nutrition 6701, Recess and Physical Activity 6702, Wellness (New)



The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on Sept. 23. During the workshop, board members heard reports on students reading at grade level and proficiency and student growth percentile.

Reading at Grade Level

Director of Teaching and Learning Suzy Kontos discussed how reading at grade level is reported to the state and how students are identified for additional services. According to Washington state law, districts must report whether all students in grades K-4 are reading at grade level.

Teachers identify whether students are reading at grade level by looking at STAR Early Literacy and STAR Reading data and cross referencing with one of three other assessments: the benchmark assessment from the district’s reading curriculum (“Reach for Reading”), the Fountas & Pinnell benchmark assessment, or the Smarter Balanced English language arts (ELA) assessment (only an option for grades three and four).

Teachers ultimately use their professional judgement, along with data, to determine if students should be reported as reading at grade level.

Proficiency and Student Growth Percentile

Director of Assessment and Program Evaluation Brian Gabele briefed the board on student growth and performance on last year’s Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) as well as some new metrics posted on the Washington State Report Card.

Gabele provided a brief overview on Student Growth Percentiles (SGPs) and demonstrated how it is possible for a classroom of students to experience amazing gains on an assessment but still not move the needle on percent meeting standard, which is the metric most people are familiar with to gauge the quality of a school district. Instead, Gabele shared how SGPs capture and contextualize the growth of each student.

“We should focus less on what students’ proficiency levels are when arriving or leaving our classrooms, but, instead, focus on how much those students grow while they are in them,” Gabele said.

In the presentation, Gabele shared district level median SGPs from 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2024 for each grade level and subject. Additionally, he highlighted successes at individual schools in CPSD. Ten CPSD schools showed higher than average growth in ELA on the 2024 SBA as measured by their median SGPs, while six CPSD schools showed higher than average growth in math.

Gabele also highlighted CPSD’s biggest assessment-related challenge: lower growth performance of its middle school grades, which are all within the lowest 25% in the state. The district is working to address these challenges now to preserve the solid academic gains that our elementary students have been making after they enter middle school in the years to come.

The presentation concluded with an overview of changes to the way the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) describes the four performance levels of the SBA. Traditionally, Levels 1 and 2 were classified as “Not Meeting Standard” while Levels 3 and 4 were classified as “Meeting Standard.”

To address misunderstandings amongst some members of the public who perceived students scoring at a Level 2 or below as illiterate, OSPI worked with a state data team to show that more than 50% of high school students who scored a Level 2 on the math SBA went on to enroll in either a two- or four-year post-secondary degree program.

This finding led to OSPI rebranding of each of the SBA Performance Levels. Students scoring Level 2 would no longer be classified as “below grade level” but instead, are now classified as “students showing foundational knowledge and skills” while those scoring Level 3 who were classified as “at grade level” are now classified as “students on track for college-level learning without needing remedial classes.”

This description appears on the OSPI’s Washington State Report Card but will not change the way the state grades each school’s performance nor will it adjust the SBA cut scores required for a student to graduate using the SBA graduation pathway.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m.