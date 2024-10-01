All Hallows Eve: A Benefit for Centerforce – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Centerforce.

Gather ’round for an evening of magic, mystery and merriment! KeyBank proudly presents “All Hallows Eve: A ‘Just Like You’ Annual Event,” a night filled with spooky delights and enchanting surprises benefiting Centerforce, a nonprofit empowering adults with developmental disabilities in Pierce, South King and Thurston counties for 55+ years.

On the night of Friday, October 25, 2024, as the autumn leaves crunch underfoot and the chill in the air whispers of Halloween, the doors of the Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388 will creak open at 5 p.m., welcoming all who dare to enter. For $35, you’ll unlock a treasure trove of experiences, including two drink tickets to get the festivities started. But remember, this enchanting evening is for those 21 and over, so leave the kiddos at home!

As you step inside, you’ll find yourself transported to a world where costumes are optional, but the fun is mandatory. Whether you’re dressed as a witch, a vampire, or just yourself, the dance floor awaits your best moves as the DJ spins some tunes!

Don’t forget to check out the silent auction with local experiences, there’s something for every taste and interest. For those feeling lucky, the wine pull offers a chance to uncork a bottle of something special. And the best highlight? The raffle for two tickets valid for travel on Alaska Airlines! Imagine the adventures that await you — all for a good cause.

This magical night isn’t just about having fun — it’s about making a difference. Our goal is to raise $40,000 to support Centerforce programs that help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs and engage in their communities. With your support, we can make a real impact on the lives of those who need it most, providing opportunities and resources that allow them to thrive.

Join us for a night of laughter, music and community spirit — purchase your tickets today at centerforce.net/annualevent and let the enchantment begin!

Date: 10/25/2024 at 05:00 pm

Location: 6313 75th St. W, Lakewood, WA, 98499

Contact Info:

Website: https://centerforce.net/annualevent

Phone: (253) 584-1001