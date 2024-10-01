2024 Fall Cleanup – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont in coordination with LeMay Pierce County Refuse is offering a Community Cleanup of your unwanted materials on:

Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8:00 AM

Curbside pickup only. There will be no bulk waste drop-off site.

Curbside Pickup:

Place your unwanted materials in bags or boxes and please do not exceed 45lbs each.

Please leave items at your normal pickup location by 8:00 a.m. so the garbage trucks can start the cleanup!

Make sure your bags or boxes are properly closed so they are wind and animal proof.

Please…..NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS!

Hazardous materials are: Antifreeze, Flammable Liquids, Fluorescent Bulbs, Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs, Batteries, Oil Based Paints, Insecticides, Yard & Garden Chemicals, Etc.

Let us all do our part to keep the City Clean!

Additional information for services not provided by curbside pickup

Bulky Waste/Transfer Station https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1541/Transfer-Stations

Household Hazardous Waste https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1544/Household-Hazardous-Waste

Donations https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1520/Donations

For further information, call LeMay Pierce County Refuse at: (253) 875-5053.