2024 Fall Cleanup – The Suburban Times

2024 Fall Cleanup

The City of DuPont in coordination with LeMay Pierce County Refuse is offering a Community Cleanup of your unwanted materials on:

Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8:00 AM

Curbside pickup only. There will be no bulk waste drop-off site.

Curbside Pickup:

Place your unwanted materials in bags or boxes and please do not exceed 45lbs each.

Please leave items at your normal pickup location by 8:00 a.m. so the garbage trucks can start the cleanup!

Make sure your bags or boxes are properly closed so they are wind and animal proof.

Please…..NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS!

Hazardous materials are: Antifreeze, Flammable Liquids, Fluorescent Bulbs, Compact Fluorescent Light Bulbs, Batteries, Oil Based Paints, Insecticides, Yard & Garden Chemicals, Etc.

Let us all do our part to keep the City Clean!

Additional information for services not provided by curbside pickup

For further information, call LeMay Pierce County Refuse at: (253) 875-5053.

