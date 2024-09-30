Tacoma Public Library’s Deputy Director Amita Lonial promoted to director role – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library’s Board of Trustees has selected Amita Lonial to become TPL’s next director following Kate Larsen’s announced resignation made in March of this year. Lonial has been the library system’s deputy director since 2019. She will start in her new role on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

“The Library Board of Trustees firmly believes in the strategic direction that outgoing director Kate Larsen and Amita Lonial have led together. The Board is confident that Lonial’s depth of experience, track record of community and staff engagement, and demonstrated commitment to and understanding of Tacoma will ensure this work not only continues but expands into the future,” stated TPL Board of Trustees President Andrea Cobb.

Lonial is a nationally recognized library leader with 15 years of public library experience working in diverse settings including district, county, and municipal libraries. She is a proud champion for racial equity, social justice, and intellectual freedom. Before coming to library work, Lonial spent nearly a decade in the nonprofit sector working with grassroots groups engaged in community organizing and advocacy for racial and economic justice. These experiences inspired her to become a public librarian and continue to inspire her vision for Tacoma Public Library.

Since moving to Tacoma in 2019, Lonial has become embedded in the community. She lives in the South End and is currently Treasurer of the Hilltop Action Coalition. In addition, she has dedicated her time to serving public libraries at a national level, serving on the Public Library Association’s Board of Directors from 2019-22 and was co-chair of PLA’s inaugural Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Justice task force from 2016-18 and 2021-22. Her work has been published in the Illinois Reporter, School Library Journal, and the journal Public Libraries. She was recognized as a Mover and Shaker by Library Journal in 2016.

While at Tacoma Public Library, Lonial has helped lead and implement its strategic plan and moved TPL into becoming a truly community centered library system.

“I thrive in environments that are innovative, collaborative, and creative, which is why this role at Tacoma Public Library is simply perfect for me. Tacoma is my home, and I love this city,” she said.

Lonial earned her bachelor’s degree at Oberlin College and her master’s degree in library and information science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She began her library career in adult services in the Chicago area, then advanced into a leadership role at San Diego County Library before being hired as the deputy director of Tacoma Public Library in 2019.

Lonial follows in the path of Kate Larsen who was the director from January 2018–October 2024. Lonial and Larsen worked together to prioritize equity in the library’s internal culture and its community-centered resources, collections, partnerships, and services by implementing a strategic plan.

“I have every confidence that Amita will continue the momentum of our work together in creating an equitable, modern, and radically welcoming library system. I look forward to seeing all of the incredible things that Amita and the dedicated and talented staff of Tacoma Public Library will achieve together,” said Larsen.

“Kate has left an incredible legacy of seven years of her visionary leadership,” said Lonial. “She has forged connections and partnerships that have resulted in substantive investments in the library ranging from increased usership and programming to capital improvements. Her focus on community engagement has created a healthier library system more closely interconnected with its community’s needs and interests.”

Learn more about Amita Lonial on the Tacoma Public Library website.