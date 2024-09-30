 Reserve Your Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Bobby Darin Tickets – The Suburban Times

Reserve Your Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Bobby Darin Tickets

Submitted by The Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

“Fall Into Sinatra” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Bobby Darin. Starring Joey Jewell, Chris Anderson, Sue Nixon & The Jim Kerls Swinging Sixties Orchestra. A “can’t miss event” at The Lakewood Elks Lodge.

Special event food menu, drink specials, small dance floor for dancing! (First 100 tix sold receive 1 complimentary Rusty Nail Cocktail)

Saturday, Oct 12 @ The Lakewood Elks Lodge 6313 75th St. W Lakewood, WA 98499

Doors open @ 6:00 Showtime @ 7:00

Price:$30 Call and reserve your tickets now! 253-588-2388

