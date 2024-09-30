 Night I-5 lane and ramp closures planned between Lakewood and DuPont – The Suburban Times

Night I-5 lane and ramp closures planned between Lakewood and DuPont

DUPONT – Nighttime travelers who use Interstate 5 between Joint Base Lewis McChord and DuPont are encouraged to add more travel time. Night work is planned into October for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

During the evenings of Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, people can expect lane and ramp closures on southbound I-5 in Lakewood.

Southbound I-5 – Thorne Lane/Berkeley Street

  • Single lane closures begin at 8 p.m.
  • I-5 reduced to a single lane by 9:30 p.m.
  • All lanes reopen at 6 a.m. each following day.

Ramp closures

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkley Street will close from 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Northbound I-5 – Mounts Road to JBLM

  • Single lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m.
  • Double lane closures begin at 10:30 p.m.
  • All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Additional ramp closures
Crews will close I-5 exits to Berkley Street, Mounts Road, Center Drive, Steilacoom-DuPont Road, and 41st Division Drive. Closures will occur at night Monday through Friday. Ramps will close no earlier than 7 p.m. and will reopen by 4:30 a.m. the next day.

There will be no more than two consecutive ramps closed at a time. A signed detour will direct drivers to the next nearest ramp.

The work schedule is subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to get real-time information on the WSDOT app, the WSDOT statewide travel map, and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed before traveling.

