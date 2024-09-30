 Indian Child Welfare Act Courtroom opens in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Indian Child Welfare Act Courtroom opens in Pierce County

· Leave a Comment ·

Via Puyallup Tribe of Indians: Pierce County Juvenile Court held an opening celebration Sept. 24 to welcome in its new Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) Courtroom.

Passed in 1978, the ICWA was developed as a responsive measure to Indian children being removed from their homes by nontribal public and private entities. The United States House of Representatives reported at the time that that 25 to 35% of Indian children were being removed from their homes using survey data from The Association on American Indian Affairs (AAIA). More often than not, these children would subsequently be placed into nontribal adoptive and foster services. The ICWA serves to protect Native children by introducing the child’s Tribe and family into the decision-making process regarding services and placements. Click here to read the rest of the story.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.