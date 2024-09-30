Alan Matheson to serve as Tacoma Rail Superintendent – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Utilities announcement.

Alan Matheson.

TACOMA – After an extensive nationwide search, Alan Matheson was selected to serve as the next Rail Superintendent. His appointment to role was confirmed Wednesday by the Public Utility Board.

Following the Board meeting, Board Chair John O’Loughlin said of Matheson, “I’m thrilled that Tacoma Rail has done such a great job of developing talent, and our internal candidates demonstrated their strength against top-notch national applicants. I thank outgoing Superintendent Dale King for his service and l am looking forward to great things from Alan.”

Matheson has spent 20 years serving Tacoma Rail, dedicating most of his professional life to Rail customers and the community. Having worked as a Trainmaster, Roadmaster and as an Assistant Superintendent, Matheson has wide-ranging knowledge of almost every part of the organization. He is committed to maintaining customer focus and delivering excellence in serving Tacoma Rail’s customers.

Having served as a Pacific Region Board member for the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) from 2016 – 2023, Matheson remains active in the national trade association. Matheson has been a significant short line rail industry contributor supporting the industry while staying abreast of important issues Tacoma Rail needed to address including but not limited to Positive Train Control, new safety regulations, lower emission locomotives, and more.

Prior to joining Tacoma Rail, Matheson was general manager for American Orient Express (AOE) Rail Services and was responsible for maintenance and refurbishment of vintage luxury railcars operating in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“It’s an honor to be named the next Superintendent of TPU’s Rail Division, and I consider it a privilege to be able to lead the incredible people at Tacoma Rail who are working safely to provide reliable and environmentally sound services that are vital to our customers and the community we serve,” Matheson said of his new role.

About Tacoma Rail

Tacoma Rail is a division of Tacoma Public Utilities, and is one of the only municipally-owned short line railroads in the United States. Tacoma Rail has been operating since 1925 and is completely self-supported by its business. Tacoma Rail’s more than 100 employees provide service 24 hours a day, seven days a week to handle all of the responsibilities of any common carrier railroad, including track inspection and maintenance, locomotive maintenance, customer service and administration. TacomaRail.com.