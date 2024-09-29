 Save the date: Truck & Tractor Day is Oct. 12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Save the date: Truck & Tractor Day is Oct. 12

· · Leave a Comment ·

Our favorite fall festival is just around the corner. Truck & Tractor Day is Saturday, Oct. 12 from 12-3 p.m.

Head to Fort Steilacoom Park for a day of free family fun. Enjoy free hayrides around Waughop Lake, pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch (each family gets 1 pumpkin) and make sure to stop by the City of Lakewood booth to get a free hard hat for the kids (while supplies last). There will be food, entertainment, a pumpkin slingshot and a chance to climb on big trucks and equipment.

Fort Steilacoom Park is located at 8714 87th Ave SW. Truck & Tractor Day activities are located between the large playground, the historic barns and The Pavilion.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.