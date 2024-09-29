Felon Tries to Pull Gun on Deputie – The Suburban Times

At 8:40 pm, on Tuesday September 24th, two of our deputies were working at the Spanaway Walmart when they were contacted by loss prevention about a possible shoplifter. Deputies were shown the suspect who was removing tags on clothing. Loss prevention asked that the man be trespassed from the store.

The deputies contacted the man and asked him to come to the loss prevention office with them so they could talk about his suspicious behavior. The man was hesitant, but eventually started walking with them. As they were walking down the aisle, the man slung his backpack from his back to his chest and started to open the bag. The deputies told him not to reach in his bag. He slung the bag back onto his back but started reaching for it again.

Deputies grabbed the man to keep him from opening the bag. He resisted being detained and they went to the ground where he then complied.



Deputies handcuffed the man and walked him to the loss prevention office. When they took the bag off they could feel how heavy it was. The man was under arrest for obstruction and shoplifting and when they searched his bag, they found a Ruger PC Charger “pistol,” (similar to a carbine) with an extended 31 round magazine.

A records check of the man showed he was a convicted felon, who had a Department of Corrections warrant for Assault in the 2nd Degree. The man was now also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree.

We often have to make split second decisions that can mean life or death and thanks to their instincts these deputies were able to stop this felon from retrieving this high capacity firearm to use it against them.

Great job and please continue to be safe out there deputies!

