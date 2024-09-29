5th St Waterway Restoration Work Party, October 1 – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom – A 5th Street Waterway Restoration Work Party will be held Tuesday, October 1 (9-11 am) to remove invasive reed canary grass (CRG) from the banks of the 5th St Waterway and removal of blackberry vines to prepare the site for planting of native plants.

Bring gloves and water. Wear long sleeves. Rubber boots good but not necessary. Bring cutters, lopers if you have them. Lopers, cutters, shovels, and heavy gloves will be available on site as well.

Light refreshments will be on hand.

Parking: 5th & Jackson or Beech St near Saltars Point Elementary.

Contact Nancy Henderson with questions.