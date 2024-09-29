 5th St Waterway Restoration Work Party, October 1 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

5th St Waterway Restoration Work Party, October 1

· Leave a Comment ·

Steilacoom – A 5th Street Waterway Restoration Work Party will be held Tuesday, October 1 (9-11 am) to remove invasive reed canary grass (CRG) from the banks of the 5th St Waterway and removal of blackberry vines to prepare the site for planting of native plants.

Bring gloves and water. Wear long sleeves. Rubber boots good but not necessary. Bring cutters, lopers if you have them. Lopers, cutters, shovels, and heavy gloves will be available on site as well.

Light refreshments will be on hand.

Parking: 5th & Jackson or Beech St near Saltars Point Elementary.

Contact Nancy Henderson with questions.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.