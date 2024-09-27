 Fall wellness programming in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Fall wellness programming in Lakewood

Fall is here and it’s time to return to your wellness routine. The City of Lakewood offers recreation programming focused on wellness and overall well-being.

Registration is now open for the following:

Sound Healing Bath Sept. 29

Join yoga instructor Patrea as she leads you through 60 minutes of sound healing and yin postures in this wellness-focused workshop.

Registration is open now. Cost is $30. Secure your spot by registering today, or pay at the door.

Bring comfortable clothing and an openness to release and receive.

Yoga & Tai Chi

Registration is now open for the next session of Lakewood’s wellness recreation programming.

Most classes begin Sept. 30 or the first week of October. Classes include:

  • Gentle Yoga (Monday & Thursday classes available)
  • Vinyasa Yoga (Monday classes)
  • Yin/Yang Yoga (Thursday classes)
  • Tai Chi (Beginner and Intermediate)

Find the full class list and registration links online.

