Fall wellness programming in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Fall is here and it’s time to return to your wellness routine. The City of Lakewood offers recreation programming focused on wellness and overall well-being.
Registration is now open for the following:
Sound Healing Bath Sept. 29
Join yoga instructor Patrea as she leads you through 60 minutes of sound healing and yin postures in this wellness-focused workshop.
Registration is open now. Cost is $30. Secure your spot by registering today, or pay at the door.
Bring comfortable clothing and an openness to release and receive.
Yoga & Tai Chi
Registration is now open for the next session of Lakewood’s wellness recreation programming.
Most classes begin Sept. 30 or the first week of October. Classes include:
- Gentle Yoga (Monday & Thursday classes available)
- Vinyasa Yoga (Monday classes)
- Yin/Yang Yoga (Thursday classes)
- Tai Chi (Beginner and Intermediate)
Leave a Reply