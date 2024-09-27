Fall wellness programming in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Fall is here and it’s time to return to your wellness routine. The City of Lakewood offers recreation programming focused on wellness and overall well-being.

Registration is now open for the following:

Sound Healing Bath Sept. 29

Join yoga instructor Patrea as she leads you through 60 minutes of sound healing and yin postures in this wellness-focused workshop.

Registration is open now. Cost is $30. Secure your spot by registering today, or pay at the door.

Bring comfortable clothing and an openness to release and receive.

Yoga & Tai Chi

Registration is now open for the next session of Lakewood’s wellness recreation programming.

Most classes begin Sept. 30 or the first week of October. Classes include:

Gentle Yoga (Monday & Thursday classes available)

Vinyasa Yoga (Monday classes)

Yin/Yang Yoga (Thursday classes)

Tai Chi (Beginner and Intermediate)

Find the full class list and registration links online.