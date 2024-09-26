Notice of Vacancies on Lakewood Arts Commission – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill up to four (4) vacancies on the Lakewood Arts Commission.

DESCRIPTION: The role of the Lakewood Arts commission is to assess needs, establish priorities and make recommendations for enrichment of the community and promotion of its cultural vitality through the arts. The Lakewood Arts Commission will do the following:

Promote the visual, performing and literary arts;

Encourage the creative contribution of local artists;

Make recommendations for Public Art to the City Council;

Support community-building events; and

Foster the City’s cultural heritage.

QUALIFICATIONS: Members shall be residents of the City unless the Council finds that appointment of a non-resident, by virtue of business involvement or expertise, will benefit the Committee and ultimately the City. The members of the Lakewood Arts Commission shall be appointed from among members of the public to include, to the extent reasonably possible, representation from people representative of acknowledged accomplishment or persons working outside of professional practice in the arts, but who demonstrate a deep interest in and appreciation of cultural and artistic activities. At least one member shall be a working professional artist; at least one person working in the Lakewood education community; and at least one currently active in a Lakewood community organization.

COMPENSATION: None.

MEMBERSHIP: Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

TERMS OF OFFICE: Four (4) expired terms through October 15, 2027

MEETING DATES: First Monday at 5:00 p.m., Lakewood City Hall

ATTENDANCE: Individuals appointed are expected to attend meetings regularly. The Council expects to be informed in the event any Committee, Board or Commission member has three unexcused absences. The Council, may in the event of three unexcused absences, dismiss the individual from service.

EXPECTATIONS: Adhere to City of Lakewood’s Code of Ethics, mutual respect among members, good listener, and flexible.

APPLICATIONS: Applications are available by clicking here.

By contacting Lakewood City Hall City Clerk’s Office 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499

By Phone: (253) 983-7705 or email the City Clerk at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us

DEADLINE: Friday, October 11, 2024 at 5 p.m.