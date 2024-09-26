Lakewood Planning Commission to hear manufactured home park regulatory amendments – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, WA Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on regulatory amendments regarding manufactured home parks on October 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments no later than noon on October 2, or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.

The amendments are to correct the unintentional removal of regulations governing operations and development of manufactured home parks.

HEARING DATE: October 2, 2024

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall or via ZOOM. Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify and/or submit written comments will be published no later than September 27, 2024 at https://cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, at tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.