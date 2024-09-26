Jeremy Mandery Joins TAPCO Credit Union as Chief Lending Officer – The Suburban Times

Submitted by TAPCO Credit Union.

Jeremy Madery

TACOMA – TAPCO Credit Union is proud to announce that Jeremy Mandery has joined the organization as the new Chief Lending Officer (CLO). Jeremy brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the lending space, with a proven track record of success in leadership roles. Most recently, Jeremy served as Vice President of Lending and Credit Administration at Kitsap Credit Union, where he oversaw all aspects of lending and collections. He also played a key role in introducing innovative products that enhanced the member experience and optimized workflows for employees.

A native of Gig Harbor, Jeremy is deeply connected to the local community. His passion for supporting the region was evident throughout the interview process, where he expressed a strong commitment to focusing TAPCO’s lending efforts on serving the entire community. Jeremy’s vision includes developing products and services that foster prosperity for all, particularly underserved segments, through equitable and inclusive solutions. His previous work with a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) reflects his dedication to engaging diverse communities and promoting equity in financial services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the TAPCO team,” said Justin Martin, CEO of TAPCO Credit Union. “His experience, combined with his local roots and commitment to community-focused lending, makes him the perfect fit to lead our lending efforts. Jeremy’s forward-thinking approach will ensure TAPCO continues to deliver exceptional value to our members, while advancing our mission of fostering financial well-being and inclusivity.”

As TAPCO’s Chief Lending Officer, Jeremy will spearhead initiatives that align with TAPCO’s dedication to delivering innovative financial products while supporting the broader community. His leadership will strengthen TAPCO’s commitment to serving the financial needs of the entire South Sound region.