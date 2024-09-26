 Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn is Saturday – The Suburban Times

Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn is Saturday

Submitted by Shelley Dahle.

LAKEWOOD – Join Partners for Parks this Saturday, September 28, 4-7 pm at the historic H-Barn within Fort Steilacoom Park and learn more about the history and the huge effort underway to preserve and renovate the over 100 year old H-Barn. Enjoy Live music, fun family activities, dancing, food trucks, raffle, raise the paddle, beer & wine available. Hope to see you there!

Register in advance here.

Partners for Parks looks forward to continuing our efforts to raise awareness and build support for the H-Barn Project at Fort Steilacoom Park.

