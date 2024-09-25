Welcome to Your Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

Have you had a chance to visit your interim Lakewood Pierce County Library?

Excited community members were lined up for as long as an hour eagerly waiting for the doors to open to the public for the first time on Sept. 12. Those excited residents checked out more than 500 books, movies and other library materials on the first day!

Your full-service library, located at 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, is open seven days a week and is a center for all ages to learn and enjoy.

The 7,500-square-foot library provides learning resources and classes for all ages; delivers books, materials and events for enjoyment; and offers community meeting spaces to gather.



At your new library, you may:

Choose from 20,000 copies of books, movies and magazines or place a hold on any of the more than 600,000 books and movies in the Library System and pick it up at the interim Lakewood Library.

Enjoy classes and events for all ages.

Conduct research, do homework or just have fun on one of the dozens of computers.

Reserve space for meetings and connecting in the community meeting room.

You may recognize some parts in the new building. The Library System retained furniture, books and other furnishings from the previous Lakewood Library. Workers reupholstered chairs and benches, and we brought some of the tables, interior signage, books, movies and computers from the previous library. Also, you may enjoy art pieces from the previous building.



The new library offers a generous outdoor plaza area where people may participate in outdoor classes and programs.

We look forward to seeing you soon at your interim Lakewood Library!