Sister Act The Musical – The Suburban Times

Sister Act – The Musical

When the Tacoma Musical Theatre opened it’s fall release with “Sister Act” we had no idea what we were going to see.

After a great opening Deloris Van Cartier (Cammie Smith) has just opened up her Christmas present from her boyfriend and is not happy. Friend Tina on the left (Annika Peterson) and Michelle (Allison Rucker) offer a little solace. It doesn’t help.

Not happy

Soon the boyfriend, Curtis Jackson (Miguel Torres in the suit coat) and his gangster buddies are being brought before Lt. Eddie Souther (Tarquin White on the left).

A visit to the police station

A little later the police are talking to the entertainer.

The police and the entertainer

Is the entertainer becoming a nun, or are the nuns becoming entertainers?

The nuns . . . plus Will the nuns change their world?

Sister Act is a feel-amazing musical comedy smash that has audiences jumping to their feet! This uplifting musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It is hilarious . . . The almost full theatre was heavy with laughter. Get your tickets ASAP and laugh and enjoy!

Will the world change the nuns?

The opening performance was just short of a sell out. We are willing to bet that ticket holders are returning for a second or third look at Sister Act. Peg and I would see Sister Act another time or two. Get your tickets ASAP: boxoffice@tmp.org