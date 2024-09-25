Lakewood City Council to hear testimony on Cline Road SW proposed vacation – The Suburban Times

On Monday, October 21, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the proposed vacation of that portion of Cline Road SW lying between Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway SW pursuant to RCW 35.79.

The area is an unused public street, it is proposed to be vacated, and anyone objecting to the proposed vacation should attend the public hearing or send a letter indicating the objection to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

For further information about this matter, please contact Franc Sawatzki, Associate Civil Engineer, PWEpermits@CityofLakewood.us.