 Inspection complete on westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Inspection complete on westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Sounderbruce – Imported from 500px (archived version) by the Archive Team. (detail page), CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

TACOMA – Work on the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge has wrapped up a day early.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Bridge Preservation Office completed an in-depth inspection of the bridge Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Daytime lane closures planned Thursday, Sept. 26, are cancelled.

Maintenance crews made several repairs identified in the routine inspections. Completed repairs include welding cracks, replacing bolts, and patching asphalt on the bridge deck.

WSDOT thanks everyone who carpooled, changed plans, or teleworked during lane closures on the nearly 75-year-old bridge.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on highways in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and travel center map.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.