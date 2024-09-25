Inspection complete on westbound SR 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Work on the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge has wrapped up a day early.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Bridge Preservation Office completed an in-depth inspection of the bridge Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Daytime lane closures planned Thursday, Sept. 26, are cancelled.

Maintenance crews made several repairs identified in the routine inspections. Completed repairs include welding cracks, replacing bolts, and patching asphalt on the bridge deck.

WSDOT thanks everyone who carpooled, changed plans, or teleworked during lane closures on the nearly 75-year-old bridge.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on highways in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and travel center map.