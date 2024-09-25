Governor Inslee Proclaims September 28th “First Flight Centennial Celebration Day” – The Suburban Times

Governor Jay Inslee recently proclaimed Saturday, September 28 to be “First Flight Centennial Celebration Day”. Proclamation is in honor of the eight Army airmen who took off April 6, 1924 from Seattle’s Sand Point Naval Air Station to begin their epic journey. They returned 175 days later “victorious” in being the first nation to circle the earth by air.

The daring aviators flew in four Douglas single-engine, bi-wing aircraft made of wood and fabric and because of weight constraints they carried no parachutes or survival equipment.

The journey involved flying 26,343 miles and landing in 22 countries. Two of the four aircraft were lost due to weather or mechanical issues but the crews were rescued. The remaining two aircraft returned to Seattle and into aviation history on September 28, 1924.

A centennial celebration of this historic achievement is being held on Saturday, September 28 at Friends of Magnuson Park/Sand Point, Seattle. Celebration is free to the public, gates open at 10 am with program at 1 pm to include historic aircraft fly-by which will include WW II B-29 bomber named “FiFi”.

Complete details available at FirstFlightAroundTheWorld.com