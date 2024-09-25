Find enjoyment this autumn season at the Pierce County Library System – The Suburban Times

This October, the Pierce County Library System is brewing up fun for all ages! Join in a month-long celebration of eerie tales and chilling activities. From scary stories to spine-tingling art projects, enjoy frightfully fun events for everyone.

Events include:

Pumpkin Painting Party

Have a fun time painting pumpkins. All ages.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 3-5 p.m.

DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Dr.

Spooky Dancing Puppets

Create dancing puppets using paper cups and other supplies. Ages 5-10.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Story Time

Scary Stories to Tell in the Library

Enjoy short stories from classic titles such as “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” “In a Dark, Dark Room” and other favorites. Ages 5-12.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-3 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Movies and More

Cocoa, Candles and Cinema

Enjoy hot cocoa and the movie “Coco” while making candles and connecting with others. Ages 13 and up.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 4-6 p.m.

Graham Library Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Beetlejuice Movie Party

Watch “Beetlejuice” with snacks, crafts and props. Costumes encouraged! Ages 9-18.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Get more information on these events and all Pierce County Library events at mypcls.com/calendar.

Find more autumn-themed books, movies and more information at mypcls.org.