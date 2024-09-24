Two Positions Available on the Board of Building Appeals – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – There are two positions available on the Board of Building Appeals, a quasi-judicial board comprised of seven members who are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

Board of Building Appeals members are responsible for:

Reviewing and providing recommendations for approval to the City Council on additions, amendments, and other proposed changes to the City of Tacoma’s building, mechanical, plumbing, fire, dangerous building, minimum housing, and energy codes.

Holding hearings and making decisions on appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by the Building Official or Fire Chief relative to the application and interpretation of the building, mechanical, plumbing, fire, and energy codes.

Hearing appeals of orders or decisions made by the Hearing Officer for the dangerous building or minimum housing codes.

Applicants should have knowledge and/or experience in design and/or construction related to building, fire, mechanical, plumbing, and/or energy codes.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Board of Building Appeals is available here.

Applications for open positions will be accepted until filled. Applications can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.