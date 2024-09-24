Nourish Pierce County and State Farm Partner to Package Meals for Local Neighbors in Need – The Suburban Times

Submitted by State Farm.

State Farm employees and agents volunteered at the new Nourish Pierce County warehouse on 2 days in September.

Good Neighbor Dayis a national holiday in the United States celebrated on September 28. It was established by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to promote understanding between people and build stronger communities. September is also World Hunger Month, established to help people come together and raise awareness and take action to end hunger.

State Farm® has dubbed September as Good Neighbor Month and celebrates all month long, highlighting its commitment to being good neighbors. This month, State Farm is celebrating the essence of being a good neighbor and nurturing community spirit through a partnership with U.S. Hunger and Feeding America. State Farm employees and agents are volunteering at food banks in various locations across the U.S. and the company has donated $100,000 to Feeding America.

Last week, State Farm remote employees along with local Tacoma and University Place agents stopped in at the new Nourish Pierce County ( a Feeding America affiliate) warehouse located 8916 Lakewood Dr SW, in the old Mattress Ranch building in Lakewood. Over two days, 54 State Farm volunteers collectively worked 162 hours. They transferred bulk dry goods into meal sized bags packaging 7,450 pounds of pasta and rice. According to Nourish Pierce County Volunteer Coordinator, Rachel Peterson, this amounts to 6,208 packaged meals that are now available in the county.

Anyone interested in volunteering can register at volunteer.nourishpc.org,