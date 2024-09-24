Application filed with Lakewood to build new McDonald’s Restaurant with side-by-side drive thru – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: App # 6210 / 13614 & 13006 – McDonalds CUP and Design Review

APPLICANT: Gerald Koh, gerald@permitadvisors.com. All comments and questions may be sent to the City of Lakewood staff contact listed below.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant is seeking approval of a Conditional Use Permit and Design Review to construct a new McDonald’s Restaurant with side-by-side drive thru, parking, site branding, signage (separate permit), site lighting, landscaping, and a trash enclosure. The proposed structure will be approximately 3,694 square feet on an approximately 0.91-acre site that is currently vacant.

PROJECT LOCATION:

12602 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA

APN # 0219118031

ZONING:

Neighborhood Commercial (NC2)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: August 21, 2024

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE:

August 28, 2024

PERMITS/REVIEW REQUESTED:

Conditional Use Permit and Design Review

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED:

Site Development Permit; Building Permit; Sewer Permit; Water Permit; and Sign Permit

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: September 20, 2024 – October 4, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499 or via the staff contact information listed below. Please include the permit number in your comments. Comments must be received by October 4, 2024. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

Pursuant to Lakewood Municipal Code Title 18A, a Conditional Use Permit is a Type III permit which requires a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner.

Public Hearing Date: TBD

STAFF CONTACT INFORMATION:

City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department:

MillieAnne VanDevender, Senior Planner; mvandevender@ahbl.com; 509.380.5883

6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499