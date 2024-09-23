Thriving Together Small Business Resource Event – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and Metro Parks Tacoma invite you to the Thriving Together Resource Event. This event is ideal for local small business owners and entrepreneurs to network and learn about the resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County.

October 10, 2024 | 8:30 AM- 12:30 PM

The STAR Center – Journey Hall, 3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409 (map)

FREE! Register Here

Connect 1-1 with small business assistance providers

B2B networking encouraged, bring your company’s marketing info for a shared resource table

Light refreshments and free on-site parking

AGENDA:

8:30 am – 11:30 am: Resource Fair

9:00 am: Organization Highlights

11:30 am – 12:30 pm: Speed Coaching; sign up at the event for short 1-1 meetings with small business service providers, first come, first served!

Register today at PierceCountyWA.gov/Thriving!

Connect with these organizations at the event: