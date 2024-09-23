Thriving Together Small Business Resource Event – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Community Navigator team and Metro Parks Tacoma invite you to the Thriving Together Resource Event. This event is ideal for local small business owners and entrepreneurs to network and learn about the resources available to help businesses thrive in Pierce County.
October 10, 2024 | 8:30 AM- 12:30 PM
The STAR Center – Journey Hall, 3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA 98409 (map)
FREE! Register Here
- Connect 1-1 with small business assistance providers
- B2B networking encouraged, bring your company’s marketing info for a shared resource table
- Light refreshments and free on-site parking
AGENDA:
- 8:30 am – 11:30 am: Resource Fair
- 9:00 am: Organization Highlights
- 11:30 am – 12:30 pm: Speed Coaching; sign up at the event for short 1-1 meetings with small business service providers, first come, first served!
Register today at PierceCountyWA.gov/Thriving!
Connect with these organizations at the event:
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center
- Mi Centro
- Korean Women’s Association
- The Black Collective
- Pacific Lutheran University School of Business
- Washington APEX Accelerator
- Business Impact Northwest
- Pierce County Economic Devlopment
- Metro Parks Tacoma
- Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) at Tacoma Arts Live
- City of Lakewood Economic Development Department
- City of Tacoma Community and Economic Development Department
- Craft3
- Economic Development Board Tacoma-Pierce County (EDB)
- Impact Washington
- JPMorgan Chase Bank
- Pierce County Emergency Management
- Pierce County Library System
- Pierce County Sustainable Resources C-PACER Program
- TAPCO Credit Union
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
- Washington State Department of Enterprise Services
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I)
- Washington State Small Business Development Center
- Washington State Small Business Liaison Team (ORIA)
- William Factory Small Business Incubator
