Lakewood Water District Partners with Emergency Food Network – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the food drive.

We were able to donate 11 boxes full of food totaling 1,317 lbs. of food. Your donation of food and money is equivalent to being able to provide 1,103 meals to our neighbors in need.

Food and Fund Drives play an important role in helping us meet the needs of our hungry Pierce County neighbors. Each month in Pierce County there are more than 113,000 visits made to emergency meal sites by children, seniors and adults seeking help. Through the generosity of our community, Emergency Feeding Network is able to distribute 14 million pounds of food annually. The food is distributed to the 75+ food banks, meal sites, and shelters that we serve in Pierce County which goes directly to our neighbors in need.

Thank you to all of the Lakewood Water District staff and customers for being a part of our first food drive.