JBLM will conduct prescribed burn on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is conducting a prescribed burn on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in training area 4 and 5, 4.25-miles west of the intersection of Hwy 507 and East Gate Road, 2.25 miles due south of Gray Army Airfield. Prescribed burns are controlled and monitored by firefighters. There are many reasons JBLM has prescribed burns, mostly to remove potential fuel sources and improve training lands.

Burn times are subject to change due to various circumstances. For more information on the prescribed burns, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/public_works-environmental_division/wildland-fire.